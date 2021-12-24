Andhra PradeshAnnavaram (East Godavari) 24 December 2021 19:16 IST
Vishnu Bhavan in Annavaram to be developed as wedding hall
Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam (Annavaram) Trust Board on Friday decided to develop Vishnu Bhavan into a wedding hall at Annavaram in East Godavari district by spending ₹1.69 crore.
Trust Board Chairman I.V. Rohit and other members approved the proposal.
The development of the wedding hall includes ₹49 lakh to be spent on air-conditioning and ₹35 lakh towards electric works.
