Viscera samples of doctor, his family members preserved, says police

May 03, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Dr. Srinivas, was found hanging and his family members were murdered at his home in Vijayawada on April 30

The Hindu Bureau

The Patamata police, probing into the suspicious deaths of doctor, Srinivas, and his family members, have preserved the viscera samples of the victims.

An Orthopaedician Dr. Srinivas, reportedly committed suicide by hanging at his house in Gurunanak Nagar, after allegedly murdering his wife D. Usha Rani, children, Sailaja and Srihan, and his mother, Ramanamma, by slitting their throats.

“There is a suspicion whether Srinivas sedated his family members or poisoned them before killing. We will send the viscera samples to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination’, said Patamata CI D. K. Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

“We are verifying the reasons for the deaths, and the call data of the doctor is being examined,” said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), P. Bhaskar Rao.

The doctor, who opened Srija Hospital at Nakkala Road a year ago, had leased it due to financial problems, and was working in the same hospital.

Persons having suicidal tendencies or in depression may ‘Dial 100’ for assistance.

