GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Viscera samples of doctor, his family members preserved, says police

Dr. Srinivas, was found hanging and his family members were murdered at his home in Vijayawada on April 30

May 03, 2024 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Patamata police, probing into the suspicious deaths of doctor, Srinivas, and his family members, have preserved the viscera samples of the victims.

An Orthopaedician Dr. Srinivas, reportedly committed suicide by hanging at his house in Gurunanak Nagar, after allegedly murdering his wife D. Usha Rani, children, Sailaja and Srihan, and his mother, Ramanamma, by slitting their throats.

“There is a suspicion whether Srinivas sedated his family members or poisoned them before killing. We will send the viscera samples to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination’, said Patamata CI D. K. Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

“We are verifying the reasons for the deaths, and the call data of the doctor is being examined,” said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), P. Bhaskar Rao.

The doctor, who opened Srija Hospital at Nakkala Road a year ago, had leased it due to financial problems, and was working in the same hospital.

Persons having suicidal tendencies or in depression may ‘Dial 100’ for assistance.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.