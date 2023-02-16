Visakhapatnam will soon be India’s IT destination, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath

February 16, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh’s Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has reiterated that Visakhapatnam will soon become the IT hub of India, and that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is working tirelessly to make it possible

“The ensuing Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) is one of the mega steps in that direction,” Mr. Amarnath said while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Global Tech Summit here on Thursday.

Mr. Amaranth invited the delegates to attend the GIS as well being held in the city on March 3 and 4.

Stone for Adani Data Park on March 3

“The foundation stone for the Adani Data Park will be laid by the Chief Minister in the city on March 3,” he said.

In her address, Health Minister V. Rajini explained how the government had been adopting technology in offering medical and health services.

Technology in health services

“Out of the digital health records of 3.5 crore people, the health condition of about 1.5 crore is being monitored with the support of technology,” she said, and added that telemedicine had been provided to 2.5 crore people so far.

“Many States have adopted the technology strategies of Andhra Pradesh, which has bagged 10 national and two global awards in medical and health services,” Ms. Rajini said.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora called on the delegates to devise technical solutions for better marketing of tribal products. “It helps them by raising their economic and social living conditions,” he said.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy spoke about the emerging trends in higher education, and emphasised the need to embrace technology for the rapidly changing global living system.

Indo-British collaborations

Pragya Chaturvedi from the British High Commission discussed about the Indo-British technical collaborations and trade. and the opportunities available to the Indian start-ups and companies.

Sushruta Koppula of Konkuk University in Korea spoke about drug repurposing with focus on neuro-degenerative disorders.

Abhijit Ghosh, Assistant Drug Controller, Central Drug Control Organisation, discussed about biopharma digital transformation.

Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), spoke on the best practices in technology transfer.

Nava Subramaniam, National Coordinator for Civil20 Group, and summit co-convener Srinubabu Gedela spoke.