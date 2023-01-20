Visakhapatnam will become the shining star in the global IT sector, says MeitY Secretary

January 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There is a good ecosystem, space and manpower for the growth of Information Technology in Visakhapatnam, and given the initiatives being taken by the State government, with the support of the Union government, the city will become a “shining star in the global IT sector,” opines Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Mr. Sharma, who was the chief guest at the inaugural of the two-day conference, ‘InfinITy Vizag 2023’, being organised by the IT Association of AP (ITAAP) here on Friday, said the objective of the Centre was to make India a $5 trillion economy in the next five years, and the target of the MeitY was to achieve $1 trillion through digital economy during the period.

“India has become the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world with a turnover of $341 billion. Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and IT enabled Services (ITeS) are the technology of the future,” he said, and underlined the need for growth in these areas. He stressed on the importance of moving from service start-ups to deep technology start-ups.

Referring to the concerns raised by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao earlier, Mr. Sharma said the Government of India would support the Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), to make Visakhapatnam as the next IT destination.

Vizag the best bet: GVL

Quoting Nasscom statistics, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the IT industry would require 45 lakh professionals in the next four years, and Andhra Pradesh should take a major chunk of it. “There will be no better place than Vizag for it,” said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, however, decried the poor growth of IT in Andhra PadeshP post-bifurcation. Though there were over 5 lakh techies from the State out of the 51 lakh professionals in India, the IT exports from the State were insignificant as development was concentrated in Hyderabad.

Founder of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy spoke on the IT scenario in India and abroad.

STPI Director-General Arvind Kumar said 55 of the 63 STPIs across the country were located in Tier-II or Tier-III cities. “These centres have been playing a vital role in boosting IT, ITeS, and ESDM exports from the respective regions,” he said.

Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Saurabh Gaur, explained the efforts of the State government in promoting IT. He said the State would come out with specific policy support for IT and electronics.

Earlier, ITAAP president Sreedhar Kosaraju welcomed the gathering.