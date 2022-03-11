Visakhapatnam: TTD to organise consecration of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple from March 18

Special Correspondent March 11, 2022 20:46 IST

Special Correspondent March 11, 2022 20:46 IST

The ceremony to go on for six days

The ceremony to go on for six days

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making all arrangements to get the Sri Venkateswara temple in Visakhapatnam inaugurated by March 18. The elaborate ceremony involving consecration of the shrine will go on for six days. Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, who held a review meeting here on Friday, passed instructions on deputing some employees to the port city for conducting the event. The meeting discussed threadbare minute issues such as electricity, public address system, annaprasadam, beautification and greenery, footwear counters, floral decoration, temporary toilets, uninterrupted power supply and SVBC telecast among other things. The TTD’s products such as agarbathis, photo frames and panchagavya products will also be kept on sale at the temple. Superintending Engineers Venkateswarlu, Satya Narayana, General Manager (Transport) P.V. Seshsa Reddy, Deputy Executive Officers C. Govindarajan, Lakman Nayak and Vigilance Guard Officer Manohar took part in the meeting.



Our code of editorial values