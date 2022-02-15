Visakhapatnam: tribal people stage protests for inclusion of their villages in 5th Schedule

The tribal people of Golugonda, Nathavaram, Rolugunta, Madugula mandals in the Agency area of the district staged protests, under the aegis of Girijan Sangham, on Monday, and submitted memoranda to the Tahsildars concerned demanding inclusion of non-scheduled villages, which have more than 50% tribal population, in the 5 th Schedule.

They said that 90,000 people belonging to various tribes like Konda Dora and Valmiki were living in 113 revenue villages in nine mandals of the district. They were being deprived of various benefits provided for STs by the Constitution as these villages were not included under the 5 th Schedule.