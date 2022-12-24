Visakhapatnam to host two-day IT summit from January 20

December 24, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Information Technology Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) will organise a two-day summit named ‘InfinITyVizag2023’ here from January 20.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Government of Andhra Pradesh will organise the event at a hotel.

The objective is to promote IT industry in the State, discuss strategy for growth of the industry and startup ecosystem, attract talent and investments to the State, network with various MNCs and create B2B networking opportunities for the companies in the State.

Addressing the media on Saturday, ITAAP president Sreedhar Kosaraju said that Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath would be present as chief guests. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajiv Chandrasekhar would join them.

The first day of the event will focus on the IT sector and startups, while the second day will focus on the ITeS / BPM sector. Various panels will discuss Artificial Intelligence, automation, cyber security and Industry 4.0 in the core software industry.