Visakhapatnam to host Global Health Summit from January 6 to 8

December 21, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 16th Global Health Summit (GHS) of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) is being conducted in the city from January 6 to 8, 2023.

The AAPI, founded in 1982, represents a global group of more than 80,000 practicing Indian physicians from all medical and surgical specialities in the U.S.

“The AAPI Charitable Foundation has been doing a number of service activities in India such as running free clinics for the underprivileged,” Ravi Kolli, senior psychiatrist and president of AAPI, and T. Ravi Raju, former Director of Medical Education, told the media here on Wednesday.

Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of WHO, will deliver orations and lectures. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, will be the chief guest for the summit’s Women’s Forum.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited for the inaugural function, but his confirmation is awaited. Health Minister V. Rajini will attend.

Several luminaries in the field of medicine will deliver lectures. There will be scientific sessions and workshops on medicine, psychiatry, gastroenterology, kidney diseases, diabetes, cardiology, neurology, blindness prevention and oncology, and they will provide a platform for exchange of knowledge and skills between Indian doctors and their counterparts in the U.S.

Dr. Ravi Raju said over 350 doctors from Andhra Pradesh and the rest of India and 100 from the U.S. were expected to participate.

Dr. Ravi Kolli said doctors from the U.S. would share their experiences and expertise with their counterparts in India during the three-day summit.

“Mental health has become all the more important due to post-COVID isolation and fears, and lack of awareness,” Dr. Ravi Kolli said, underlined the need to educate the family members of the patients on removing the stigma associated with mental health issues and seeking medical help.

T. Radha, Chairperson, Women’s Forum, said that AAPI was sponsoring the programme on free HPV vaccination for girls aged 9 and above to prevent cervical cancer. She said that the vaccination programme would be arranged at the Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) at M.V.P. Colony.

The two doses of the vaccine costs ₹8,000 at private hospitals, Dr. Radha said, and added that efforts were on to develop the HPV vaccine indigenously so that it could be brought within the reach of the poorer sections.

Walk for health

A walk on the Beach Road on January 8 with the slogan, ‘Be the change - All for Global Health ‘, will be flagged off by Surgeon Rear Admiral Raja Ravi of the Eastern Naval Command.

P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Ongole Medical College, and G. Butchi Raju, AMC Principal, are co-chairpersons, and K. Venkateswarlu, Chairperson, Scientific Committee, are involved in organising the summit.