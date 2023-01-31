ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam to be capital of Andhra Pradesh, says CM Jagan

January 31, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister announced the development at a curtain raiser for the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be organised at Visakhapatnam

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

File picture of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who announced Andhra Pradesh capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that Andhra Pradesh capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam in few months. The statement assumes significance in the wake of a case pending before the Supreme Court.

He made his remarks at a curtain raiser for the Global Investors Summit scheduled to be organised at Visakhapatnam in March, at New Delhi on Tuesday.

“I am here to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which will be our capital. I will also be shifting to Vizag in months to come. I invite you and your colleagues to see for yourself how easy it is to do business in Andhra Pradesh.”

Mr. Jagan’s assertion comes in the backdrop of case pending before the apex court. The Supreme court is supposed to hear the case on Tuesday.

He made this statement in the presence of several international dignitaries attending the state government’s diplomatic alliance meet in the national capital

The summit was attended by Mr Tae Jin Park, MD & CEO, KIA Motors (Korea), Mr. Yamaguchi, MD & CEO, Toray industries. (Japan), Mr. Deepak Dharnarajan Iyer, President, Cadbury India (USA), Mr. Roshan Gunawardhana, Director, Everton Tea India Pvt Ltd (Italy), Mr. Sergio Lee, Director, Apache and Hilltop Group (Taiwan) and Mr. Phani Kunar, CMD, Saint-Gobain Industries India Pvt Ltd (France).

The event was a precursor to the upcoming global investors summit scheduled for March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatanam, where several top industrialists have been invited. The summit has been planned as an initiative to attract global investments to the state.

