Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will not be privatised, claims Veerraju

12 July 2021 00:51 IST

Even as the BJP-led Central government has given approval in principle for 100% disinvestment of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL), party’s State president Somu Veerraju on Sunday maintained that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) would not be privatised.

“It (VSP) will remain as it is now. I am categorically saying that the steel plant will not be privatised,” he repeatedly told the media here after the reporters posed a barrage of questions on the fate of the the country’s first shore-based integrated steel plant.”

“There has been a big hue and cry on the issued made by many politial parties in the State. But, why no question was raised over the privatisation spree of the State-run dairies, sugar mills and spinning mills,” asked Mr. Veerraju and said there should be a simultaneous debate on the privatisation of public sector units in the State too.

Calling for stern action to stop the alleged illegal mining of laterite in Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Veerraju alleged that illegal mining of mineral wealth including sand had been continuing nabated during the YSR Congress Party’s rule.