Visakhapatnam Steel Plant disinvestment: Employees’ legitimate concerns will be addressed, says Centre  

August 01, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There is no commitment that the existing workforce in the steel plant will not be retrenched during the process, and the issue will be addressed suitably at the time of finalisation of the terms and conditions of the transaction, says Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The process of appointment of advisers for the transaction through a bidding process has been completed, says Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

The Union government has not given any commitment that the existing workforce in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will not be retrenched during the disinvestment process.

The Union government says that the terms and conditions will be finalised at the time of transaction, and that the legitimate concerns of the employees will be suitably addressed.

Replying to a question posed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) member Parimal  Nathwani in the Rajya Sabha on August 1 (Tuesday), Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said the process of appointment of advisers for the transaction through a bidding process had been completed.

“The Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested eligible parties is yet to be issued. The terms and conditions of the transaction will be finalised only in the second stage of the transaction and after the EoI stage is completed. At present, the EoI stage has not been initiated yet,” he said.

“However, while finalising the terms and conditions of the transaction, the legitimate concerns of the employees will be suitably addressed,” the Union Minister said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
