Visakhapatnam Steel Plant achieves record sales of ₹2,502 crore in August

The volume of sales in the ‘value-added’ steel and ‘rounds’ categories is the best-ever since inception, says Rasthriya Ispat Nigham Limited

September 02, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
The overall turnover is 39% higher than the one achieved during the corresponding month the previous year, says RINL

The overall turnover is 39% higher than the one achieved during the corresponding month the previous year, says RINL | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Rasthriya Ispat Nigham Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), had registered a sales volume of 1.57 lakh tonnes of ‘value-added steel’ in August, a press release issued by the company said here on Saturday.

“It is the best-ever in the category in any month since inception,” the release added.

The cumulative volume of sales of the ‘value-added’ steel achieved during April-August was 5.57 lakh tonnes.

The volume of sales of 99,000 tonnes of ‘rounds’ in August was also the best-ever in the category for any month, the release said.

Similarly, a sale of 79,000 tonnes of wire rod coils, 1.99 lakh tonnes of rebars and 46,000 tonnes of Structural was achieved in August.

The overall sales turnover was ₹2,502 crore, which was 39% higher than the turnover of ₹1,806 crore achieved in August the previous year, the release added.

Andhra Pradesh / iron and steel

