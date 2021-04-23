Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam sees highest single-day tally in seven months

Harish Gilai VISAKHAPATNAM 23 April 2021 01:21 IST
Updated: 23 April 2021 01:21 IST

The district recorded 844 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday morning, taking the overall caseload to 71,341.

This is the second day in a row that the district has recorded over 800 cases in a day. Moreover, this is now the highest single-day tally in the last seven months. The death toll also rose to 575 after the death of one more person due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded this month are 9,043. As many as 29 persons succumbed to the virus in April.

As many as 421 persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 65,311. The number of active cases increased to 5,455.

