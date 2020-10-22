Visakhapatnam reports 138 new cases, one death

The district reported 138 new COVID-19 infections and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by health officials on Wednesday evening.
The new cases took the COVID-19 cumulative tally to 54,816 while the death toll rose to 464.
As per the bulletin, as many as 147 persons who were suffering from COVID-19 have recovered in the last 24 hours.
With the new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the district stands at 52,075. The number of active cases as on date are 2,277.
As on date, the district has nine very active clusters, 16 active clusters and 293 dormant clusters. The district administration had already de-notified 627 clusters.
