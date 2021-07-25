Visakhapatnam-Raipur train cancelled, some trains rescheduled for safety works

In order to facilitate safety works in the South East Central Railway (SECR) system in Raipur Division between Lokholi-Ambodala the Visakhapatnam-Raipur special has been cancelled and a few rains are rescheduled.

Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam- Raipur special, leaving Visakhapatnam from July 28 to August 5 is cancelled and 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Raipur from July 28 to August 6 is cancelled, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

The trains rescheduled are Train no. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on July 27 and 29, and August 5, will be rescheduled by 3 hours, 02844 Ahmadabad-Puri special train, leaving Ahmedabad on July 26, will be rescheduled by 3 hours and 08573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagatki Kothi special, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 5, will be rescheduled by seven hours.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.