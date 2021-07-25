Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam-Raipur train cancelled, some trains rescheduled for safety works

In order to facilitate safety works in the South East Central Railway (SECR) system in Raipur Division between Lokholi-Ambodala the Visakhapatnam-Raipur special has been cancelled and a few rains are rescheduled.

Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam- Raipur special, leaving Visakhapatnam from July 28 to August 5 is cancelled and 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Raipur from July 28 to August 6 is cancelled, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R).

The trains rescheduled are Train no. 02887 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on July 27 and 29, and August 5, will be rescheduled by 3 hours, 02844 Ahmadabad-Puri special train, leaving Ahmedabad on July 26, will be rescheduled by 3 hours and 08573 Visakhapatnam-Bhagatki Kothi special, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 5, will be rescheduled by seven hours.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 7:28:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/visakhapatnam-raipur-train-cancelled-some-trains-rescheduled-for-safety-works/article35524789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY