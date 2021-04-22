Visakhapatnam-Raipur special to be cancelled on April 22

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 April 2021 00:18 IST

Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam on April 22, and train no. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Raipur on April 22, have been cancelled in view of the safety-related modernisation works and bridge rebuilding works in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway.

The public are requested to bear with the administration as these modernisation works are essential for safety enhancement and passenger comfort, the Railways said in a release.

Advertising

Advertising