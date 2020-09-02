Visakhapatnam Railway Station wins platinum rating

The railway station bagged 82 points out of 100 based on its performance in six categories.

02 September 2020 23:15 IST

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station has bagged the platinum rating of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), securing a total score of 82 points.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) with the support of the Environmental Directorate of Indian Railways has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system to facilitate adoption of green concepts.

The rating is based on six categories, with the maximum points ranging from 6 to 24 in the individual categories. The total maximum score is 100 and stations achieving more than 80 points are given ‘platinum’ rating. Visakhapatnam Railway Station has bagged a total score of 82 points.

In the sustainable station facility, the station bagged 22 out of 24 points, 16 out of 21 in the health, hygiene and sanitation module, 15 out of 21 in energy efficiency, 12 out of 16 in water efficiency, smart and green initiatives 12 out of 12 and in the innovation and development module 5 out of 6.

Visakhapatnam Railway Station has bagged the A.P. Tourism Award for 2017, Safaigiri Award for 2018, ISO 14001 award and National Tourism Award for 2019 in the past.