ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority to hold trade meet in Guntur on January 19

January 13, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Top officials of VPA, Marine Products Export Development Authority, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, and Tobacco Board to attend the event

Sambasiva Rao M.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), one of the premier Gateway Ports of India, in association with Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( AP Chambers), is organising a trade meet for exporters and importers, in Guntur on January 19, said P. Bhaskara Rao, president AP Chambers, in a press release here on Friday. 

Explaining the importance of holding the meeting here, Mr. Bhaskara Rao said Guntur is a major city that serves as an export hub for chillies, cotton, cotton yarn, tobacco, shrimp, minerals including granite, rice and others. 

He added that top officials of VPA, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and Tobacco Board, among others, will participate in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those interested in participating in the event can dial +91 9912092222/ 7207751112 and register their names. Advance registration is mandatory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US