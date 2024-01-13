Visakhapatnam Port Authority to hold trade meet in Guntur on January 19

January 13, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), one of the premier Gateway Ports of India, in association with Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( AP Chambers), is organising a trade meet for exporters and importers, in Guntur on January 19, said P. Bhaskara Rao, president AP Chambers, in a press release here on Friday.

Explaining the importance of holding the meeting here, Mr. Bhaskara Rao said Guntur is a major city that serves as an export hub for chillies, cotton, cotton yarn, tobacco, shrimp, minerals including granite, rice and others.

He added that top officials of VPA, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and Tobacco Board, among others, will participate in the event.

Those interested in participating in the event can dial +91 9912092222/ 7207751112 and register their names. Advance registration is mandatory.

