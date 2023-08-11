Visakhapatnam police issue notice to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for making ‘provocative speech’

August 11, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam city police on August 11 (Friday) issued a notice to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for “violating the police proceedings.”

The police, in their notice, said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s speech during his Varahi Yatra in the city the previous day was “provocative.”

The notice further alleged that Mr. Pawan Kalyan “made certain allegations and verbal expressions / harsh criticisms, which are baseless and derogatory, and are likely to provoke people and promote hatred among different groups.”

“The speech may also create disturbances and have an impact on the peace and public tranquillity,” the notice said.

The JSP chief’s statements might also disturb maintenance of law and order, the notice issued by the ACP (East) said.

The ACP also said that it was the primary responsibility of the organisers, as well as the speakers, to ensure that the speeches or allegations made did not offend other groups or parties, or hurt their sentiments.

‘Undemocratic’

Meanwhile, Kona Tata Rao, JSP political affairs committee member, said the notice was “baseless,” as Mr. Pawan Kalyan had neither insulted any community nor delivered a provocative speech.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had only “highlighted the happenings in the State and the rampant corruption,” he said.

The notice was served with an intention to stifle our voice, and it was undemocratic, Mr. Tata Rao said.