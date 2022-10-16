Visakhapatnam police book cases against several persons for ‘attacking’ Ministers’ vehicles at airport

Several policemen too reportedly injured in the attack; JSP cadres violated prohibitory orders, say police

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 16, 2022 00:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police booked cases against several persons for allegedly attacking vehicles of Ministers and YSRCP MLAs, and for making derogatory remarks against them at the airport here on Saturday evening.

The police said that several policemen were also injured in the attack, and that the JSP cares had violated the prohibitory orders. The police said they were investigating the case.

The incident allegedly took place before Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s arrival in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that the police were checking the CCTV footage at various points to ascertain more facts.

Several YSRCP cadres burnt an effigy of Mr. Pawan Kalyan at Isukathota junction condemning the attack on the party leaders and raised slogans against him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar accused the YSRCP leaders of intentionally stopping Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s rally with the help of the police as the ‘Visakha Garjana’ turned out to be a flop show.

He said that when people came forward to welcome Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the police stopped him near the Telugu Thalli flyover and forced him to sit inside the car.

Pawan threatens dharna

In his reaction, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the police reportedly arrested several party activists. Stating that he had brought the issue to the notice of the DJP, Mr. Pawan Kalyan threatened to stage dharna in front of the police station if the arrested activists were not released by Sunday morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app