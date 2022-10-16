Visakhapatnam police book cases against several persons for ‘attacking’ Ministers’ vehicles at airport

Several policemen too reportedly injured in the attack; JSP cadres violated prohibitory orders, say police

Several policemen too reportedly injured in the attack; JSP cadres violated prohibitory orders, say police

The police booked cases against several persons for allegedly attacking vehicles of Ministers and YSRCP MLAs, and for making derogatory remarks against them at the airport here on Saturday evening.

The police said that several policemen were also injured in the attack, and that the JSP cares had violated the prohibitory orders. The police said they were investigating the case.

The incident allegedly took place before Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s arrival in the city.

It was learnt that the police were checking the CCTV footage at various points to ascertain more facts.

Several YSRCP cadres burnt an effigy of Mr. Pawan Kalyan at Isukathota junction condemning the attack on the party leaders and raised slogans against him.

Meanwhile, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar accused the YSRCP leaders of intentionally stopping Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s rally with the help of the police as the ‘Visakha Garjana’ turned out to be a flop show.

He said that when people came forward to welcome Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the police stopped him near the Telugu Thalli flyover and forced him to sit inside the car.

Pawan threatens dharna

In his reaction, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the police reportedly arrested several party activists. Stating that he had brought the issue to the notice of the DJP, Mr. Pawan Kalyan threatened to stage dharna in front of the police station if the arrested activists were not released by Sunday morning.