Visakhapatnam: people throng Beach Road to view Presidential Fleet Review

Sailors and cadets man the rails of a naval ship as the Presidential Yacht passes during the Presidential Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Youngsters take selfies and videos of formation of ships and upload them on social media

A large number of people thronged Beach Road to get a sight of the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) proceedings, which was hosted by the Indian Navy off Visakhapatnam coast, here on Monday.

Despite the sweltering heat, people gathered under the shades of coconut trees planted along the beach stretch for a glimpse of the Presidential Yacht sailing between the column of ships.

A row of ships seen during the Presidential Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

But it turned out to be a disappointing fare for many as they could not get a clear view, due to heavy fog and haze over the Bay. A number of photographers also lined up along Beach Road to capture the PFR in their lens. Elderly persons and children were seen carrying binoculars to view the naval exercise, in which over 44 ships and submarines and over 50 aircraft, including fighter aircraft, participated.

Many visitors, who came to tour Visakhapatnam, also rushed to the beach from the nearby hotels to witness the event. Youngsters took selfies and videos of formation of ships and uploaded them on social media. Several visitors thronged Beach Road expecting Operational Demonstration. But they returned disappointed, as the event is scheduled on February 27, as part of Milan - 2022.

Huge police force was deployed along Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to Park Hotel Junction. ACP rank officers manned Beach Road and did not allow visitors into the waters.

Decked up

Beach Road has been decked up for the Operational Demonstration and the city parade which are going to be organised as part of Milan-2022 this Sunday.

Barricades are being arranged on the footpath, as well as on the beach, to restrict the crowd within the barricaded enclosures, as it was done last time during the International Fleet Review (IFR) in 2016.

A special glass enclosure is being erected near Viswa Priya Function Hall for the VVIPs. Senior Police officials, members and dog squads were seen conducting checks on Beach Road since morning. Most of the roads between NCB and Park Hotel Junction was newly laid and the greenery has been developed along the medians.