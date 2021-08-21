Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation declared as ‘water plus’ city

It was learnt that along with Visakhapatnam, Tirupathi Municipal Corporation and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has also received the tag.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been declared as “Water Plus” city.

The civic body has received the ‘Water Plus’ certification from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan Assessment, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana announced it to media, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning.

It was learnt that along with Visakhapatnam, Tirupathi Municipal Corporation and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has also received the tag.

Water plus certification is the next stage of ODF ++ given for liquid waste management. As per the tag, GVMC is treating waste water to satisfactory level before releasing it to the environment.

Thanking the water supply wing and public health wing of the corporation, Ms. Srijana said that this certification would boost the confidence among the civic staff.