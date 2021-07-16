Visakhapatnam-LTT express restored

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 July 2021 00:58 IST

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to restore the Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train with effect from Sunday (July 18).

The train was cancelled till July 31, due to ongoing safety works between Bhalwani-Bhigwan section of the Solapur division of Central Railway.

Advertising

Advertising

The 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special express will now leave Visakhapatnam daily at 11.20 p.m. and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on the third day of its journey at 4.15 a.m., till further notification.

In the return direction, the 08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily at 6.55 a.m. from July 20 and will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10.40 p.m.