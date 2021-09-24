Visakhapatnam-Kirandul bi-weekly special express train from October 2

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 September 2021 19:58 IST

Bi-weekly special express train services will be introduced between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul, by East Coast Railway (E Co R), with effect from October 2.

Train no. 08514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul bi-weekly special will leave Visakhapatnam at 9.20 p.m. on Saturdays and Tuesdays with effect from October 2 to reach Kirandul on the next day at 9 a.m.

In the return direction, 08513 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam bi-weekly special express train will leave Kirandul at 3 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays with effect from October 3 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 2.40 a.m.

These pair of trains will have stoppages at Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Jagdalpur and Dantewara between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi.

These pair of trains will have 2ndAC-1, 3rdAC-3, Sleeper- 4, General Second Class-3 and Second Class-cum-luggage rakes-2 in their composition.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the health protocols before undertaking journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their correct mobile number, while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alert on time, if there is any update about train like cancellation and change of timings.