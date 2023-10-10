Visakhapatnam Joint Sub-Registrar-2, two document writers in ACB net

October 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Visakhapatnam Joint Sub-Registrar-2 K. Srinivasulu and, document writers P. Venkat Rao and S. Lakshmi, while they were allegedly accepting ₹15,000 as bribe from a person.

The complainant, a native of Dondaparthi village in Visakhapatnam district, approached the Joint Sub-Registrar for registering the land belonged to his relative on his name. Srinivasulu reportedly demanded the amount.

On Tuesday, the ACB team raided the office of the Joint Sub-Registrar, located at Jagadamba Centre, while the officer was taking the money through the document writers, the investigation officers said in a release.

The accused would be produced in the ACB Special Court.