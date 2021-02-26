Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur special service extended

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 February 2021 00:24 IST

The service of the Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur special train has been extended by East Coast Railway.

Train 08516 Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6.45 a.m., with effect from March 1, and will reach Jagdalpur on the same day at 4.25 p.m.

In the return direction, 08515 Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Jagdalpur daily at 9.55 a.m., with effect from March 2, to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.20 p.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota, Borraguhalu, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore and Kotpar Road between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur.

These trains will have a Vistadome coach (up to Araku), one Sleeper Class coach, eight second class reserved coaches and two second class (reserved)-cum-Luggage/Divyangjan coaches.

Passengers will need to strictly follow all health protocols while undertaking the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their correct mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alerts in time, if there is any update like train cancellation or change of timings.