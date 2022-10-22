Visakhapatnam incidents aimed at covering up YSRCP leaders’ complicity in scandals, alleges Pawan Kalyan 

Police had obstructed Jana Vani programme and booked false cases at the behest of the ruling party leaders, alleges the JSP president

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 22, 2022 20:27 IST

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the police obstructed his Jana Vani programme in Visakhapatnam and booked false cases on his supporters at the behest of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

The ultimate aim was to cover-up the YSRCP leaders’ complicity in various scandals rocking the Port City, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said in a press release.

The incidents witnessed at the Visakhapatnam airport was government-sponsored, and the police not only implicated the Jana Sena Party cadres but also arrested them in blatant violation of norms, he alleged.

The fact that the Jana Sena Party leaders and activists were set free on bail proved that they were innocent and it was the government that had deliberately turned a blind eye to the violence. Nine party leaders were released on Saturday, he added.

