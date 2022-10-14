Visakhapatnam has all the trappings of a capital city and is a ‘plug-and-play’ facility, asserts Subba Reddy

We need not invest a single rupee in the city, while more than ₹2 lakh crore is required to develop Amaravati, and the government is not in a position to fund such a project as its focus is on people’s welfare, Subba Reddy says

The residual State of Andhra Pradesh has lost heavily post bifurcation due to the Hyderabad-centric development model of the TDP government, says Y.V. Subba Reddy.

We need not invest a single rupee in the city, while more than ₹2 lakh crore is required to develop Amaravati, and the government is not in a position to fund such a project as its focus is on people’s welfare, Subba Reddy says

Justifying the decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital of the State, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that the city has all the trappings of a capital city, and it is just like a “plug-and-play facility” for us.

“We do not have to invest even a single rupee in Visakhapatnam. In contrast, we need to invest more than ₹2 lakh crore in Amaravati to make it operational as a capital city,” Mr. Subba Reddy told The Hindu here on Friday.

Mr. Subba Reddy was in the city to oversee the arrangements for the rally, ‘Visakha Garjana’, and make it a success.

The rally is being organised on Saturday from the Ambedkar Statue on the Jail Road to YSR statue on the Beach Road by the Uttarandhra JAC in support of the State government’s decision to decentralise governance and make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital.

“We are not against Amaravati. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to fulfil all the promises made to the farmers of Amaravati who have given away their land. Moreover, we have never said that we will not develop Amaravati. We are retaining it as the Legislative Capital of the State,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

According to him, Visakhapatnam is a fully developed city and has all the facilities, be it connectivity or infrastructure. “All that the government needs to do is to shift lock, stock and barrel, and function from the following day. The city can also attract investors,” he said.

“In the case of Amaravati, we have to develop it from the scratch. Connectivity by any mode of transport is poor. To develop it, we need huge amounts ranging from ₹2 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore. At present, the State is not in a position to either fund such a project or divert any money, as our priority is to see the welfare of the poor through various schemes,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

Decentralisation

Pointing out that the residual State of Andhra Pradesh had lost heavily post bifurcation due to the Hyderabad-centric development model of the TDP government, he said, “We need to rectify the anomaly and the only way out is to usher in decentralisation as advocated by the Sivaramakrishna Committee,” Mr. Subba Reddy observed.

According to Mr. Subba Reddy, the decentralisation process has already started in the form of increasing the number of districts from 13 to 26 and making the village and ward secretariats functional.

“The Chief Minister is determined to go ahead with the three capitals and decentralisation, and ‘Visakha Garjana’ is just a beginning. We will take it forward from by conducting awareness programmes at every village, mandal and ward,” he added.

Farmers’ padayatra

Referring to the Maha Padayatra being taken out by the farmers of the capital region from Amaravati to Arasavalli, he said, “We want it to be a peaceful affair. But the people of north Andhra should question them about why they are undertaking it. People should ask the farmers as to why they should obstruct development of Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital when they (people) have no objection to development of Amaravati as Legislative Capital,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.