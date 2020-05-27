Visakhapatnam gas leak: South Korean expert drops plan to leave the country

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2020 23:29 IST

A South Korean expert who had come to the city to probe the styrene vapour leak from the LG Polymers plant, dropped his plan to leave the country in the last minute, on Wednesday.

Clearing the air on the reports that the expert and a few other South Korean nationals were detained at the airport when they tried to leave the country by a chartered flight, Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena said he now intended to go back along with his other compatriots who are scheduled to leave on June 2.

Mr. Meena said about seven to eight South Koreans, including a few from the management side, had come to the city after the gas leak on May 7.

‘Passports seized’

“We have seized the passports of the management team, but not those of the technical team as it has come to assist us in our probe. All of them are housed in a star hotel in the city,” the Police Commissioner said.