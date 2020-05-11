Visakhapatnam gas leak | IAF airlifts 8.3 tonnes of chemicals

The India Air Force on Monday airlifted 8.3 tonnes of chemicals from Gujarat that could reduce the toxicity of the gas leaked from a storage tank at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam last week, the Defence Ministry said.

The vapour leak from the plastic-manufacturing unit in the early hours of May 7 caused the death of 12 people besides leaving over 400 hospitalised.

“Two An-32 transport aircraft of IAF were deployed to airlift approximately 1.1 tonnes of Tertiary Butylcatechol and 7.2 tonnes of Polymerization Inhibitors and Green Retarders from Mundra, Gujarat to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The IAF also facilitated the movement of the two individuals — Director of Indian Institute of Petroleum from Delhi and a Styrene specialist from Mumbai — to Visakhapatnam as they were required to oversee the operations being undertaken to control the gas leak.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said that about 13,000 tonnes of Styrene from the LG Polymers plant is being sent back through a ship to the company’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

Also Read Leak from storage tank led to accident: LG

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 67,100 people and killed around 2,200 people till now in the country till now.

“Based on the request from the Industries and Commerce department of the Andhra Pradesh government, the IAF airlifted 8.3 T of essential chemicals required to effectively control the gas leak that occurred at Styrene Monomer Storage tank in LG Polymers at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh,” the Ministry added.