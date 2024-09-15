Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat express given halt at Parvatipuram

Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijaya Chandra on Sunday hailed Union Railway Ministry and Railway Board for accepting the request for a halt at Parvatipuram railway station for the newly launched Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express. The train, which successfully completed its trail run in the last few days, will be operated five days in a week from September 16 (Monday). Initially, the railway authorities had given a halt only in Vizianagaram within the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) jurisdiction.

It had led to an uproar among the localites, who in turn approached Mr. Vijaya Chandra. He immediately went to Bengaluru and met Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna and conveyed the views of local people and business persons. He also spoke to Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar and sought a halt at Parvatipuram.

Both Mr. Somanna and Mr. Satish talked to the concerned railway officials and ensured a halt for Parvatipuram, which is a big business hub and headquarters of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Speaking to media here, the MLA thanked them for considering the request and said that it would be a big boon for devotees who frequently visit Odisha’s famous Majji Gowramma temple of Rayagada, which is the next stop after Parvatipuram.

“Halt of the Vande Bharat express will spur economic activity in Parvatipuram since many traders frequently visit Durg and Raipur in Chattisgarh for their business requirements. They can complete the trip quickly as the journey time is only six hours between Parvatipuram and Durg,” said Mr. Vijaya Chandra.