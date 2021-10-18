Visakhapatnam district reports 39 new COVID cases, 47 recoveries

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2021 07:34 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 39 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, ending Sunday morning, taking the cumulative tally of cases to 1,57,810. The toll stands at 1,093 as no death was recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 47 persons recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This takes the number of recoveries to 1,55,879. The number of active cases stands at 838.

