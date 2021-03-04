Visakhapatnam district reports 23 COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

This is the highest single-day tally in the last one month

The district has reported as many as 23 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 60,572 as of Wednesday morning.

The number of cases gains significance as it is the highest single-day tally in the last one month. The last time that the single-day tally had crossed 20 cases was on February 2, when the district reported 27 cases.

With the new cases, the number of active COVID-19 cases has jumped from 30 to 42 in a single day. According to the bulletin released by the health department, the death toll stands unchanged at 539.

The recovery rate in the district is about 99.04 % as 59,991 persons have recovered from the virus. Health department officials said that people should continue using masks and follow physical distancing amid the possibility of a second wave of the coronavirus.