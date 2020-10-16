Visakhapatnam district reports 196 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 October 2020 00:53 IST

Visakhapatnam district reported 196 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Thursday afternoon.

The new cases have taken the district’s total case load to 53,690, while the death toll rose to 453.

As many as 235 persons have recovered after undergoing treatment for the virus. This takes the total number of recoveries to 51,128. The active cases have declined to 2,109.

In the first half of October, the district reported 3,150 COVID-19 cases. On an average, around 210 cases were reported every day. Compared to previous months, the average cases are low. However, the number of deaths reported in these 15 days was 52, which is on the higher side.

Out of 316 clusters in the district, four are very active clusters, 68 are active clusters and 244 are dormant clusters, said Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, Dr. P.V. Sudhakar.

The district administration has de-notified 627 clusters.