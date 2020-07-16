Visakhapatnam district gets five ‘Sanjeevani’ buses

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, along with MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Collector V. Vinay Chand, inaugurated five APSRTC Sanjeevani mobile COVID-19 sample testing buses at ENT Hospital in China Waltair here on Thursday.
Speaking during the programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Andhra Pradesh has conducted over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests till now, the highest in the country.
“The COVID-19 tests will continue in all the districts till a vaccine arrives. Such mobile vehicles will increase the testing capacity. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released ₹1 crore to every district for COVID-19 expenses. Quality food is being provided at the quarantine centres,” he said.
More buses to come
Collector V. Vinay Chand said that out of the five buses, one is being allotted to Anakapalle sub-division, one to Narsipatnam sub-division and one to Paderu sub-division, while the city will have two buses. He said that one Sanjeevani bus will have 10 COVID-19 sample collection points. With this additional facility, the district can perform 3,000 to 3,500 tests per day, he said. In the second phase, the district would receive more buses, the Collector said, asking the public to utilise the services.
Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy also spoke. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLAs from the district, City Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, and officials from the health department and APSRTC were present at the inauguration.
