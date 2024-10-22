ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam DIG warns of cyber fraudsters

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

He urges people to be cautious and report incidents promptly for action

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jatti | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jatti on Tuesday asked people to be cautious about fraudsters who were involved in several cybercrimes in the district.

Along with SP K.V. Maheswar Reddy, he reviewed cybercrime cases in Srikakulam. Later releasing a press note, he said that the fraudsters would make calls under the guise of delay in delivery of parcel, issuance of credit cards, quick returns through online business activities and others. He said that they would also make calls under the pretext of income tax refund, updating of KYC details and others. He said that those who were cheated by those fraudsters can dial 1930 and help-line number 1800-11-4000. Mr. Gopinath Jatti urged people to send mails to cybercrime.gov.in portal immediately if they were duped by cyber criminals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US