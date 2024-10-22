GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam DIG warns of cyber fraudsters

He urges people to be cautious and report incidents promptly for action

Updated - October 22, 2024 07:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jatti

Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jatti | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jatti on Tuesday asked people to be cautious about fraudsters who were involved in several cybercrimes in the district.

Along with SP K.V. Maheswar Reddy, he reviewed cybercrime cases in Srikakulam. Later releasing a press note, he said that the fraudsters would make calls under the guise of delay in delivery of parcel, issuance of credit cards, quick returns through online business activities and others. He said that they would also make calls under the pretext of income tax refund, updating of KYC details and others. He said that those who were cheated by those fraudsters can dial 1930 and help-line number 1800-11-4000. Mr. Gopinath Jatti urged people to send mails to cybercrime.gov.in portal immediately if they were duped by cyber criminals.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:36 pm IST

