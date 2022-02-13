Visakhapatnam: Critical Rescue Mission to train people in proper handling of accident victims

Objective of the organisation is to reduce accident-related deaths: founder trustee

Critical Rescue Mission (CRM), founded in Telangana State in 2018 to provide basic training in first-aid and handling accident victims and critical patients in emergencies, will start services in Visakhapatnam from March this year, according to Vema Lakshman, founder trustee of the organisation.

Addressing the media along with Dr. Boddepalli Raghu, MD of Suraksha Hospital, at the VJF Press Club here on Sunday, Mr. Lakshman said that the objective of the organisation was to reduce accident-related deaths through proper handling of patients and shifting them to hospitals in the golden hour. The idea was to train at least one person in each household on first-aid and ‘spine stabilisation’ after road accidents.

Mr. Lakshman realised the need for trauma care after he met with a road accident. He said that 4,000 persons have been trained in Telangana, so far. After Andhra Pradesh, the plan was to make it a pan-India organisation.

Mr. Lakshman can be reached on the email id: lakshman.vema@crmindia.in