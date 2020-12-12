Visakhapatnam City Police gunning for visible policing

It will ensure greater deterrence, says Commissioner

The sight of a police vehicle or a policeman in uniform has been known to act as a deterrent for people attempting to violate law and order. Keeping this aspect in mind, the City Police has embarked on a number of projects to improve visible policing in the city, by leveraging technology for better results.

As part of the project, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha has identified 23 key locations from Lankelapalem to Anandapuram, where a police vehicle equipped with GPS and VHF sets will be posted.

“The 23 PCR vehicles will located at all key locations round-the-clock and we will be tracking their location real-time from the Command Control Centre. Every two minutes, we will get an update from the vehicles. The vehicles are given a clear cut and fixed route map and they will patrol a distance of 500 m every one hour and stay put at the location for an hour,” Mr. Sinha said.

“The aim is to make our presence felt. At least one constable in the vehicle will be a first responder in times of a crisis or an untoward incident,” he added.

Another initiative started by the City Police is the ‘sub-control’ system.

All 23 police stations under the Commissionerate will have mobile sub-control centres. Each sub-control will comprise two constables in a police car or on a motorcycle. They will be given a defined area for patrolling, and they will cover busy areas like RK Beach, YMCA, AVN College, and Jagadamba Junction.

Each constable will be on a 12-hour shift and the controls will work round the clock. The vehicles are GPS-enabled and can be monitored real-time from the CCC. “Apart from being the first responders, they will also perform the duty of enforcement while on patrol,” he said.

E-beats

E-Beats is another initiative started by the City Police. There are about 112 law and order e-beats and 38 crime e-beats. The motorcycle-borne policemen will be given a tab, loaded with the Agile App, which was developed by the City Police.

The position of the e-beats are plotted by the respective station heads and monitored from the CCC.

“Their position can be tracked, checked and verified from the CCC,” said Mr. Sinha.

To create awareness among women on various aspects such as Disha App, women police constables will patrol the Beach Road and public places on hoverboards and bicycles.

“We have two hoverboards, and every evening, two women police constables will go around the Beach Road, meeting women and educating them about the emergency app and other safety measures. We will also have 75 bicycles and women constables will use them to spread awareness among women,” he said.