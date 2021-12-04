Visakhapatnam braces for rain fury, yet again

People taking pictures of the rough weather at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Authorities have advised the public to stay away from beaches in view of the impending cyclone.

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 December 2021 01:03 IST

People warned not to venture into streams; reservoir levels being monitored

The district administration has declared holidays for all schools from Friday afternoon till Saturday in view of the heavy rainfall warning under the influence of Cyclone Jawad.

In a release issued on Friday morning, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna instructed the Education Department officials to close the schools after lunch on Friday.

Anticipating heavy rainfall, the district police have also been requesting tourists as well as locals not to travel on ghat roads due to the risk of landslides, uprooted trees, or water overflowing on to the roads. It may be remembered that the ghat road between Kasipatnam and Araku was inundated in rains during Cyclone Gulab in September this year. Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials have also requested people not to visit any waterfalls and to not venture into the streams.

Police teams are also visiting several coastal villages in Visakhapatnam district and informing people about the cyclonic storm. Announcements are being made over loudspeakers requesting people not to venture out during the rains, as there is a possibility of flooding in some areas. Water levels at a few reservoirs and canals are also being monitored. Mr. Mallikarjuna has instructed officials to keep monitoring the levels of the seven reservoirs.

Following instructions from the Collector, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) officials have announced that the zoo would remain closed for visitors from December 3 to 5 as a precautionary measure. IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria asked visitors not to visit the zoo and said that all measures are being taken to protect the animals.

NDRF teams have been deputed at Kailasagiri, Madhurawada and Gajuwaka areas. Rehabilitation centres have been set up at several places to shift people in case of any need.

ENC on alert

Thirteen flood relief teams (FRTs) and four diving teams of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) have been kept on standby to be deployed for assisting in rescue and relief operations. Three FRT and two diving teams have been dispatched to Odisha from Visakhapatnam to augment the existing resources.

Four ships are on standby with humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Naval aircraft have been readied at the Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial surveys of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.