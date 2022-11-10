Visakhapatnam being decked up for Prime Minister’s two-day visit from November 11

The Prime Minister will take part in a roadshow soon after arrival, and address a public meeting on November 12, where he will also launch projects worth about ₹15,000 crore

The Port City is being decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be arriving here on November 11 on a two-day visit. During his stay in the city, the Prime Minister, besides taking part in a roadshow, will virtually dedicate to the nation projects worth ₹15,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will be addressing a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds on November 12, a first since the formation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State in 2019.

Both the BJP and the YSRCP are gearing up to accord the Prime Minister a grand welcome and are leaving no stone unturned to impress him.

While the BJP is organising the roadshow involving thousands of supporters from INS Dega to Naval Dockyard soon after Mr. Modi’s arrival on November 11, the YSRCP is planning to accord him a rousing reception at the public meeting venue by mobilising at least two lakh people.

Major roads such as INS Dega to Chavulamadhum; Chavulamadhum to Telugu Thalli flyover; Siripuram, Ram Nagar, China Waltair, VIP Road, and Swarna Bharathi Stadium to Maddilapalem wear a festive look.

Potholes on these roads have been filled. New roads have been laid at places such as Tycoon Hotel Junction and Assilmetta. Defunct street lights have been repaired and electric poles given a fresh coat of paint. Road margins and footpaths have also been painted. Personnel of the Horticulture Department have trimmed the plants being maintained along the road medians.

According to sources in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), nearly ₹4 crore has been spent on various beautification works.

Security arrangements

Keeping in view the proposed roadshow, dog squads and bomb disposal squad are inspecting vacant areas on the Chavulamadhum – INS Dega stretch. Huge police force has been deployed at INS Dega.

The Andhra University Engineering College grounds, which is the main venue, has been adorned with colourful posters and banners made of cloth.

The venue has been divided into various blocks such as VIP gallery, press gallery, cultural programmes stage, live telecast stage, drinking water station, food points, and toilets.

Police pickets have been arranged at places such as Jodugullapalem, China Waltair (near eye hospital), Siripuram, Maddilapalem, and Chavulamadhum, where vehicles are being checked.

Senior police officers who have vast experience working in the city such as Trivikrama Varma and Raveendranath Babu are monitoring the arrangements, including traffic situation, at the venue.

Nearly 6,700 police personnel, who included 420 AR squads, 600 bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog squads have been pressed into service, bringing the city under a security blanket. More than 200 sanitary workers will be deployed at the venue.

According to a senior official, Mr. Modi will be residing at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be staying in the Port Guest House. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be residing at the Circuit House.

All the guest houses belonging to the government and private institutions, and suite of rooms in major hotels have been reserved for the VIPs, who include Union Ministers, State Ministers, and senior IAS and IPS officers.