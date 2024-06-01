ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-based cyber fraud racket busted

Updated - June 01, 2024 11:37 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Team led by ACP S.D. Tejeswar Rao arrests seven-member gang and manages to recover 998 SIM cards, biometric machines and mobile phones from their possession

The Hindu Bureau

Police displaying the seized SIM cards from a fraudster gang in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The NTR Police busted a cyber fraud gang, which was deceiving the people by using fake SIM cards. They arrested seven accused and recovered 998 SIM cards, biometric machines and mobile phones from their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner, P.H.D. Ramakrishna, on Saturday said that few days ago, one complainant had received a phone call from a cyber offender. The caller, who impersonated as Cyber Crime Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said that a fraudster was using two SIM cards on the phone number used by and registered under the complainant’s name.

The fraudster then sent fake a FIR and arrest warrant, creating panic and asking the complainant to share his account details. When the complainant shared his credentials, the accused withdrew ₹30.37 lakh and asked for more personal details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspecting foul play, the complainant approached the Cyber Crime police of NTR Commissionerate. A team, headed by Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), S.D. Tejeswar Rao, and Circle Inspector (CI), K. Shivaji, was constituted, which then, found out that the gang was operating from Visakhapatnam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team later arrested seven members — R. Ranji, S. Nithin, T. Pranay Kumar, N. Rupesh, K. Simhadri, P. Satyanarayana and B. Narayana Murthy, natives of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, who were associated with the gang involved in the crime.

Shortly after, the Cyber Crime police froze the account of the victim, who had ₹1.21 crore in it. During investigation, it was understood that ₹6.02 crore was sent to the same account (being operated by the accused) and the rest sent to various other accounts.

The kingpin of the racket is operating from Cambodia and efforts are on to nab the main accused. The modus operandi of the gang is to swap fingerprints with unknown persons and market the same to fraudsters for a huge amount, the Police Commissioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US