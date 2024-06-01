Visakhapatnam-based cyber fraud racket busted

The NTR Police busted a cyber fraud gang, which was deceiving the people by using fake SIM cards. They arrested seven accused and recovered 998 SIM cards, biometric machines and mobile phones from their possession.

Police Commissioner, P.H.D. Ramakrishna, on Saturday said that few days ago, one complainant had received a phone call from a cyber offender. The caller, who impersonated as Cyber Crime Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said that a fraudster was using two SIM cards on the phone number used by and registered under the complainant’s name.

The fraudster then sent fake a FIR and arrest warrant, creating panic and asking the complainant to share his account details. When the complainant shared his credentials, the accused withdrew ₹30.37 lakh and asked for more personal details.

Suspecting foul play, the complainant approached the Cyber Crime police of NTR Commissionerate. A team, headed by Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), S.D. Tejeswar Rao, and Circle Inspector (CI), K. Shivaji, was constituted, which then, found out that the gang was operating from Visakhapatnam.

The team later arrested seven members — R. Ranji, S. Nithin, T. Pranay Kumar, N. Rupesh, K. Simhadri, P. Satyanarayana and B. Narayana Murthy, natives of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, who were associated with the gang involved in the crime.

Shortly after, the Cyber Crime police froze the account of the victim, who had ₹1.21 crore in it. During investigation, it was understood that ₹6.02 crore was sent to the same account (being operated by the accused) and the rest sent to various other accounts.

The kingpin of the racket is operating from Cambodia and efforts are on to nab the main accused. The modus operandi of the gang is to swap fingerprints with unknown persons and market the same to fraudsters for a huge amount, the Police Commissioner said.