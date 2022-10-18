Visakhapatnam as Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh will help check migration of people from Srikakulam, says Minister Appala Raju

The government is not against Amaravati farmers, as it will take care of their interests too, but they cannot stall the growth of other areas, the Minister makes it clear

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
October 18, 2022 19:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

More than five lakh people are migrating from Srikakulam district in the absence of livelihood opportunities in the North Andhra region, says Minister for Animal Husbandry S. Appala Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development S. Appala Raju has said that Srikakulam district will be the biggest beneficiary if Visakhapatnam is made the Executive Capital.

“It will provide employment to thousands of people from the district and prevent migration of people to other places,” Mr. Appala Raju told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He said more than five lakh people from the district had migrated to other places in the absence of livelihood opportunities in the North Andhra region, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Economic activity

“Making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital will spur economic activity in Srikakulam as it is located at a distance of hardly 100 km from the Port City. Moreover, the international airport proposed at Bhogapuram is close to the Pydibhimavaram-Ranasthalam Industrial Zone. This stretch will attract more investments and provide livelihood opportunities,” the Minister said.

“Reputed medical and educational institutions will foray into the region. Tourism will also improve significantly. Land values will go up benefiting farmers,” said Mr. Appala Raju.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We are not against Amaravati farmers. The government will take care of their interests too. That is why, the Legislative capital will continue in Amaravati. They cannot prevent the growth of other places to protect the real estate interests,” the Minister said.

“People of other States will also appreciate as Visakhapatnam has cosmopolitan culture, which is needed for anybody to make the city their home. The fastest developing city will help industrialists invest in their ventures. All these factors have made the government propose Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital,” Mr. Appala Raju said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app