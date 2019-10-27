Visakha Utsav likely to be organised from December 26: Tourism Minister

The annual Visakha Utsav will mostly likely to be held from December 26 to 28. The tentative date was announced by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Saturday. The Minister informed that the final dates will be announced in a few days.

According to him, a budget of around ₹1 crore will be sanctioned for the utsav and this year the focus will be on harnessing local talent and involving local people.

Reviewing the preparatory meet with local MLAs and officials concerned, he said that the Bheemili Utsav will be held on November 9 and 10, Visakha Utsav in December and Araku Utsav some time in February.

“We have already sanctioned a budget of ₹50 lakh for Bheemili Utsav, ₹1 crore for Visakha Utsav and another ₹50 lakh for Araku Utsav,” he said.

According to him, the idea is make Visakhapatnam the tourist hub of the State, as over ₹30 crore revenue is being generated from here.

Rain damage

The Minister also reviewed the damages caused due to the recent rains and said that he had asked the officials to survey, enumerate and come out with an estimate of the damages within a week.

“Since we are short of funds, we will take up the work based on the urgency. We will first go for temporary repairs and then work out the solution for long term,” he said.

‘Politicising issues’

Coming down heavily on the TDP and the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Opposition parties were trying to politicise everything.

Appreciating the efforts made by the SDRF, NDRF, police and other officials in the search and rescue operation in the recent boat tragedy in Godavari river, he said, “Though the men involved and the government had done its best in the aftermath of the mishap, both the TDP and the Jana Sena Party are trying to politicise the matter over bodies. We have even paid the compensation amount,” he said.

According to him, the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already addressed the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes, as promised, just within five months and the Opposition parties are already criticising the efforts.