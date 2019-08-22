Visakha South MLA sets up ‘Anna Canteen’ on his own

Cocking a snook at the State government over its decision to close down most of the Anna Canteen outlets across the State, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh on Wednesday launched an informal ‘Anna Canteen’ with his own money near the outpatient ward of the King George Hospital.

Mr. Ganesh personally turned up on Wednesday afternoon to serve lunch to people for ₹5 a plate. Calling it his own way of protesting the government’s decision to close the canteens, Mr. Ganesh says he will continue to do so until the State Government reverses its decision and reopens the canteens.

Speaking to The Hindu while serving food to people, Mr. Ganesh said, “If the new government has reservations with the name of the canteens or the yellow colour of the building, let them change the name and the colour. But why deprive the poor of quality food at an affordable rate of ₹5?”

Why KGH

Mr. Ganesh has been serving food to around 400 people on a daily basis, charging only ₹5 for each plate, for the last one week. He explains that he was spurred into opening his own outlet after seeing the plight of families coming to KGH for treatment.

“A large number of poor people from across Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, as well as from the neighbouring States of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, come to KGH for treatment. At the OP ward, patients and their attendants are given slips for consultation in the morning. The appointment with the doctor is fixed late in the day. Many go without food. Ever since the Anna Canteen was opened in July last year, it was a major relief for the poor. This is why we have chosen this very location,” Mr. Ganesh said.

Food served at the canteen is cooked at the kitchen of the Vizag Defence Academy, an educational institution run by Mr. Ganesh. “Customers can eat to their fill. We provide rice, biriyani, one curry, sambar, pickle and curd,” said a worker.

The Anna Canteen was launched by the TDP government in July 2018. Across the State, 204 outlets were opened which provided breakfast, lunch and dinner for ₹5 a meal.

While the government collected ₹5 for each meal, the State government spent ₹58 on the three meals while the supply contract was given to Akshaya Patra of the Hare Krishna Movement.

Refutes allegations

Hitting out at Minister Botcha Satyanarayana’s remarks that there was a scam of ₹2,000 crore in the Anna Canteen scheme, Mr. Ganesh said, “The allegations are baseless. When the cost of the project was only around ₹200 crore, how can there be a scam of ₹2,000 crore?”

Mr. Ganesh added that the YSRCP government was more eager to undo the progress achieved by the previous government rather than focusing on development.

“The Anna Canteen system has been stopped, PPA (power purchase agreement) is being questioned and all development works have been put on hold under the pretext of reviews and re-tendering. This attitude is creating a climate of mistrust and confusion among the investors and is harming the economic development of the State,” Mr. Ganesh alleged.