Visakha Sahiti invites articles for golden jubilee souvenir

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 January 2021 00:59 IST

Visakha Sahiti, a literary organisation established by Angara Venkata Krishna Rao on April 4, 1971, will be completing its golden jubilee on April 4 this year.

It has become a platform for writers, where they can express themselves freely and boldly. A souvenir will be released to mark the occasion. Visakha Sahiti has appealed to all those who are fond of Telugu literature to support the conduct of the event.

Advertising

Advertising

All those who wish to write articles and share photographs relating to their experiences with Visakha Sahithi, in particular or any creative articles of relevance in general, are requested to send them by email to visakhasahithi50@gmail.

com by March 15, 2021.

Kalaprapurna Ganapathiraju Atchutha Rama Raju was the honorary president, famous novelist Gandikota Brahmaji Rao was president and writer Mallapragada Ramarao was its secretary during its inception. Renowned artist Bapu sketched a captivating logo for the organisation with a lovely saying “Vakyam Rasaatmakam Kavyam”. Popular film artists Gollapudi Maruthi Rao and Kasi Viswanath were associated with it.

Noted writers like Dwibhashyam Rajeswararao, Bharago, Kosana, A.S.V. Ramana Rao, Jampana Kumara Varma and Kavilipati Narayana Rao had served as secretaries for Visakha Sahithi. K. Malayavasini and Gandikota Viswanadham are its present president and secretary respectively.