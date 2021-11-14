Visakha Organic Mela to be organised from December 4

Entry to the three-day exhibition to be free

The second organic mela – Visakha Organic Mela-2021 - will be held at A.S Raja Ground at MVP Colony on December 3, 4 and 5.

Giving details to the media here on Sunday, Jalagam Kumara Swamy, convener of the cow-based Nature Farmers Association, said that there would be over hundred stalls at the three-day fair.

Organic food companies, organic fertilizer companies, tribal and eco-friendly products, nurseries etc., are participating in the fair. Entry to the mela was free and the expo would be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all the three days.

A seminar on organic farming would be held on December 3, training in terrace gardening on December 4 and health awareness programmes for consumers would be conducted on December 5 as part of the mela. The excellent response to the first organic fair held last year has resulted in the demand for organic products in Visakhapatnam going up.

Organising committee chairman P.L.N. Raju, convener Yugandhar Reddy, co-conveners J.V. Ratnam, Datla Varma and Usha Raju and general secretary Bharat Varma were present.